Kanye West Mentors His Daughter North On Her New Music In Wholesome Footage

Kanye West sees something special in his daughter North that goes beyond fatherly pride. Moreover, he recently posted footage of him and some team members in a recording session with her, in which Ye tells the 11-year-old to focus on adding variety and character to her inflections. It's pretty heartening to see as a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process and as a nice bonding moment between the two amid the Chicago artist's many controversies and public headaches. Also, this follows a recent Instagram post of his in which he explained how this collaboration with his daughter has reignited a creative spark within him.

"This little girl made me love music again," Kanye West captioned an Instagram post featuring his daughter North. "She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY." As such, a lot of people assume that North will be a massive influence on his next album – or albums, if you believe that VULTURES 3 with Ty Dolla $ign is coming out. To be fair, we won't believe Bully until we see it, either.

Kanye West & North Recording Together

Nevertheless, it seems like Kanye West is not just in a renewed creative headspace these days, but he's also engaging with more screen time. He used Instagram a lot more as of late, which some fans think could be signs of a rollout or just some fun times online. For example, Ye recently called Master P his "hero" and also doubled down on his vendetta against other fashion brands. We have no idea what this will all lead to or what's coming down the pipeline, but if North is centering him these days, then there's hope for less antics in the future.