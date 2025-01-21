Kanye West Praises Daughter North For Making Him "Love Music Again"

Kanye West is rekindling his passion for music. VULTURES 2 was the sound of West hitting a creative dead end. The rapper claims to have turned a corner, though. Kanye West is working on a new album, BULLY, and it he teased recording sessions on January 20. He also issued a heartfelt message about his daughter, North West, and the ways in which she has brought him back to making music for the love of it. It's clear North will play an enormous role in whatever the rapper does next.

Kanye West praised North's work ethic and her desire to spend time in the studio. He claims that he's been making beats at a rate that he hasn't in years. "This little girl made me love music again," Kanye West wrote in the IG caption. "She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY." West also included a photo of North sitting in the studio between sessions. It's wonderful to see the rapper in such a positive state of mind, especially given the disastrous rollouts for VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2.

Kanye West Is Currently Working On BULLY

West then teased the recording sessions alluded to in the caption. He didn't promote BULLY or even himself, though. He made his daughter, North, the focus. The rapper posted two separate vids of North. The first sees the eleven year old walking up to an audio set up with longtime collaborator Tony Williams. The second sees her positioned with her back to the camera. North appears to be standing in front of a screen and a microphone, with a vocal loop playing in the background. Kanye West can be heard telling his engineer to "play it."