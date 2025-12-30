A$AP Rocky has teamed up with the rewards platform Bilt to help cover the cost of January's rent for every tenant in an apartment building he lived in as a teenager in Harlem, New York City. Additionally, he helped design a limited-edition vinyl for his new album, Don't Be Dumb, as part of the campaign.

“For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said in a press release obtained by Realtor.com. “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means.”

Bilt's founder and CEO, Ankur Jain, added: “Rocky embodies what we believe at Bilt: your neighborhood isn’t just where you live, it’s what fuels your creativity, your ambition, your entire trajectory. It’s a celebration of the community that shaped one of hip-hop’s most influential artists and a reminder of why giving back to your neighborhood matters.”

A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky is still at work on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He finally revealed the release date as January 16, 2026, earlier this month. It will mark his first album in nearly 8 years, serving as the follow-up to his third studio album Testing, which dropped in 2018.

Rocky has already released several singles from Don't Be Dumb. They include "Highjack," "Tailor Swif," and "Ruby Rosary", as well as "Pray4DaGang." Additionally, he shared that filmmaker Tim Burton designed the cover artwork.

As for how fans can expect the project to sound, Bilt describes Don't Be Dumb by writing: "The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range." In other news, Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child back in September.