ASAP Rocky has been active on Reddit lately as he gears up to drop his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb."

Fans have been patiently waiting for ASAP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, for some time now. Recently, one loyal supporter even took to Reddit with a list of suggestions for the artist.

"Rocky I know you're probably seeing this," they titled the post. "You been mad active and i know u might see this... you needa really really ramp up the album promo... i would have the preorders before the album but i guess that's not possible so whatever. I think you should hand deliver some merch yourself and really outdo yourself with marketing... One last thing, please put the 'helicopter' snippet on the album with carti. also, if u do hand deliver some stuff, hmu i'll definitely buy a CD."

Luckily for the fan, Rocky actually saw their post. "BET," he reportedly commented alongside a fire emoji.

When Is ASAP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

When another Reddit user suggested that a marketing team was behind the comment and not Rocky himself, he was quick to fire back. "N***A I BEEN ON REDDIT SINCE 08, DONT BE DUMB," he wrote, per Kurrco. ASAP Rocky's new album is currently slated for release on January 16, 2026, though the performer previously shied away from giving fans a concrete release date.

In an interview with Numéro Magazine published in October, he even said he might drop the album by surprise. At the time, he also admitted that announcing release dates and failing to deliver was likely a mistake.

"To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore," he explained. "I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out."

Rocky's latest Reddit tiff comes shortly after a new merch drop in honor of his Camp Flog Gnaw Festival appearance. One piece of merch fans can now purchase is a hoodie that says, "ALBUM NEVER DROPPING."

