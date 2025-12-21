ASAP Rocky Teases Playboi Carti Collab On New Album "Don't Be Dumb"

ASAP Rocky is finally rolling out his new album Don't Be Dumb in full gear, following almost eight years of anticipation and frustration for fans. What's more is that he'll allegedly be teaming up once again with another notorious non-dropper: Playboi Carti.As caught by RapTV on Twitter, A$AP Rocky teased enlisting his AWGE colleague for his upcoming LP's tracklist. How, you may ask? Apparently, he responded to a fan on his sub-Reddit who had some staunch, slightly critical, yet earnest requests for this new era.

"Rocky I know you're probably seeing this," the die-hard titled his post. "You been mad active and i know u might see this... you needa really really ramp up the album promo... i would have the preorders before the album but i guess that's not possible so whatever. I think you should hand deliver some merch yourself and really outdo yourself with marketing... One last thing, please put the 'helicopter' snippet on the album with carti. also, if u do hand deliver some stuff, hmu i'll definitely buy a CD."

"BET," Rocky reportedly responded, along with a fire emoji. Of course, it's impossible to know for sure if this applies to all of these suggestions or some of them. Still, it hasn't made fans any less excited, save for those who already gave up on Don't Be Dumb's rollout.

When Is The New ASAP Rocky Album Coming Out?

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb comes out soon, on January 16 of next year. 2026 will finally be the year where we get the follow-up to 2018's TESTING, which remains one of the Harlem creative's most divisive projects. We'll see if this new one ends up being similarly conversation-starting. Either way, with a Saturday Night Live slot and surely much more coming up, it's heartening to see him finally bring this to life.