A$AP Rocky Shows Off The Alternative Vinyl Cover For "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Zachary Horvath 161 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A$AP Rocky finally unveiled the official cover art for "Don't Be Dumb" this week and we are now getting more details regarding physicals.

A$AP Rocky is actually going to drop DON'T BE DUMB! Who would've thought? Many people, including us, didn't think it was going to come to fruition. But this week, after a couple of years of delays and being left in the dark, we have all the confirmation we need.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Harlem native unleashed the colorful but cooky artwork for the album on his Instagram. "SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON."

If you aren't familiar with Tim Burton, he's a famous movie director who's helped pioneer the dark fantasy/gothic subculture in film. Sometimes, his projects can be downright disturbing for some, but he certainly presents a unique charm.

His most popular flicks include the Beetlejuice sequel, Frankenweenie, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Honestly, his marriage with A$AP Rocky is perfect as he's quite the experimenter himself. The result is just about what you would expect. Avant-garde. It's going to be cool to see what other involvement Burton had with this album. There's a belief that some impending music videos will have his special touch as well.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

But as for the cover we got, it appears that's what is going to appear on streaming platforms. We say that because late last night, A$AP Rocky dropped off the vinyl cover art on his IG once again. "MR. MAYERS ALTERNATE VINYL COVER," he captioned the post caught by Kurrco.

This could also mean that the original cover could be on vinyl, too and that this new one will be another one fans can cop. Either way, it's arguably cooler and rocks that more gothic look we mentioned. The all-black aesthetic works well with the character the graces the front. In a way, it feels reminiscent of Jack Skellington.

The back of the vinyl can also be seen above.

Overall, this has us even more excited for DON'T BE DUMB. Rocky hasn't confirmed when it's coming exactly. But there is a strong belief that January 16 (a Friday) is the date we should be circling on our calendars. That theory stems from his appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw. Onstage, he wore a white sweatshirt with the sleeves covered in "01162026" text. If you decode it, it spells out January 16, 2026.

