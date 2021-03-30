vinyl
- MusicArmand Hammer Announce New Vinyl-Only AlbumFans can only purchase the new album at the duo's concerts.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTyler, The Creator Sold More Vinyl Records Than Any Other Rapper In 2023It's the second year in a row he's been the leading rap artist.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsBoldy James & Your Boy Posca Claim "They Vouching" On Grimy New Single: StreamThe single will be the only digital release from their collab album "1LB," which is now available exclusively on vinyl and cassette.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Already Highest-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2023The Barbz didn't come to play.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Second "Pink Friday 2" Album Cover"Pink Friday 2" drops November 17.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNas & Futura Team Up For Incredible Vinyl Record That Pays Homage To Hip-Hop's 50th AnniversaryThis vinyl encapsulates the last 50 years of hip-hop.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicTravis Scott Breaks His Own Record For Vinyl SalesAfter breaking the record earlier this month, Scott broke it once again this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Breaks Vinyl Sales RecordsHe now owns the highest vinyl sales week for a rap album.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae Celebrates "The Age of Pleasure" Album By Flashing Her "Chest" For The CameraHave you streamed Janelle's new masterpiece yet?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe's "The Age Of Pleasure" Vinyl Gives Fans The Most Up-Close View Of Her Breasts YetWill you be purchasing a copy of the scandalous vinyl to add to your collection?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Limited Edition "To Pimp a Butterfly" Vinyl Selling For $2,500Interscope is selling a limited-edition version of Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp a Butterfly" vinyl for $2,500.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Had The Top Selling Vinyl Rap Album In 2022Tyler, the Creator reaches another milestoneBy Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureQuestlove Says He's Bought A Farm To Prepare For "For The Next Apocalypse"Questlove says that he's purchased a farm to store his massive vinyl collection and to prepare for an "apocalypse."By Cole Blake
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Fighting Demons" To Be Released On VinylJuice WRLD's "Fighting Demons" is getting a release on vinyl.By Cole Blake
- NumbersKid Cudi's Vinyl Release Of "Man On The Moon III" Made HistoryKid Cudi is crushing multiple sales records following the vinyl release of "Man On The Moon III: The Chosen" earlier this month.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRihanna Announces Limited Edition Vinyls & Exclusive Merchandise For Her First 8 AlbumsIt's not a new album, but it's something.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Wayne To Highlight 19 "Tha Carter" Tracks With Limited Edition 45 Vinyl Box SetLil Wayne is bringing several of his biggest hits to 7", 45 rpm vinyl for the first time ever.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMac Miller's Cult Classic "Faces" Mixtape To Release On Streaming Services & VinylTo celebrate the forthcoming rerelease of "Faces," Mac Miller's team has shared the Sam Mason-directed music video for "Colors and Shapes." By Joshua Robinson
- MusicNas To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of "It Was Written" With New Bonus SongsNas is releasing a special edition of "It Was Written," in honor of the album's 25th-anniversary.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Releases "8:46" Special On VinylDave Chappelle is releasing his stand-up special, "8:46," on vinyl.By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac's "Until The End Of Time" Gets Vinyl Anniversary Release2Pac's quadruple-platinum posthumous album "Until The End Of Time" is set to receive an ambitious vinyl re-release. By Mitch Findlay