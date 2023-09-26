Nas & Futura Team Up For Incredible Vinyl Record That Pays Homage To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Hip Hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with a collaboration between Nas and Futura? Coming from Queensbridge, New York, Nas made his mark with his debut album, "Illmatic," hailed as a classic that encapsulated the essence of 1990s East Coast hip-hop. Throughout his career, Nas has maintained a strong, authentic voice, addressing societal issues, personal struggles, and the urban experience. His legacy extends beyond his music; he's an influential figure who has shaped the genre and inspired generations of artists, leaving an indelible mark on hip-hop culture.

Futura, also known as Futura 2000, is a renowned graffiti artist who emerged from the New York City street art scene in the 1970s. His distinct abstract and futuristic style, characterized by bold, flowing lines and vibrant colors, set him apart from his contemporaries. Futura's work has transcended the streets, as he has collaborated with brands like Nike and The North Face, leaving his artistic imprint on fashion and pop culture. The two are teaming up on a special edition vinyl record to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

Nas x Futura Vinyl Record "Edition 9"

12on12 Nas x Futura Vinyl Record "Edition 9" (Image via Stadium Goods)

The vinyl will feature 12 records, which Nas has deemed "genre-defining" tracks. The artwork, done by Futura himself, features graffiti (of course) that is meant to encapsulate the genre in an artistic way. This vinyl is a symbol of the massive impact that hip-hop has had on people. Also, having two legends like Nas and Futura come together to create such a piece of art is absolutely incredible. If you've been a fan of hip-hop, this vinyl is a must-purchase!

The Nas x Futura Vinyl Record "Edition 9" is available right now to purchase on Stadium Goods. Also, the retail price is about $250. Let us know what you think of this special edition vinyl, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

