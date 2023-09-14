Fat Joe To Host The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Recently, BET unveiled who will be hosting the 2023 edition of their Hip Hop Awards show. Fat Joe, who also hosted the ceremony last year, will be making a return as this year's host. The New York City icon shared a message amid the announcement, promising to make this year's show even more of a spectacle than the last.

“Hip-hop is my life, and I’m extremely proud to return as host of BET Hip Hop Awards 2023,” the artist told Billboard. “We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way. It’s going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment, and you’re not going to want to miss it.” BET's Connie Orlando also shared a statement alongside the news, noting that he's the perfect figure to take on hosting duty.

BET Announces 2023 Hip Hop Awards Host

Fat Joe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

“We are thrilled to welcome back a true hip-hop legend in Fat Joe as this year’s host! As we round out a banner year of celebrating hip-hop’s landmark half-century of influencing culture, he is the perfect emcee to lead us through what promises to be an iconic night,” Orlando explained. “Throughout his career, he has continued to be a leader within the culture, bridging the gap between generations. We can’t wait to watch what he comes up with for this year’s show.”

The awards show will take place in Atlanta on October 3. The broadcast will then air on BET on October 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Nominees include Cardi B and 21 Savage with 12 nominations each, as well as Drake, Burna Boy, J. Cole, and many more. Do you look forward to seeing Fat Joe host the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Fat Joe.

