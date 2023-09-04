Fat Joe Recounts A Horrific Story With A Man In A Santa Costume

Rappers who have been in the hip-hop space for decades will always have a plethora of thought-provoking and legendary stories to talk about for hours on end. One icon that can gather people around for a good anecdote is New Yorker through and through, Fat Joe. The 53-year-old from the South Bronx has done a great service to the East Coast providing classics such as “Lean Back,” “All The Way Up,” “What’s Luv?” and countless others. On top of his decorated music career, Fat Joe has countless memories from his past that are incredibly fascinating.

Just yesterday on September 3, the rapper retold a frightening encounter with a random man in public. Fat Joe went on his Instagram Live to take a trip in the time machine when he was approached and called out by a man in a Santa Claus suit. Joe appears to remember it like it was yesterday as he explains in detail what happened to him. Obviously, he is still here to share it, but this man really threatened him and could have done something terrible.

Fat Joe Lives To Tell The Tale

Fat Joe almost got into knife fight with "schizophrenic" man dressed in Santa outfit https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/T63FxzoBcq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 4, 2023

Joe gives us the scenario to start, “I came out of the jewelers and this guy sees me. The guy is wearing a Santa Claus outfit, but it’s the summer… He’s got money in his hand — a bunch of singles, dirty singles — he looked like he went to the strip club with oil. He continues, “He sees me and he goes, ‘You! You muthafucka!’ So I’m looking at him because nobody does that to me. But obviously, you know, the guy was mentally disturbed. Mental illness, schizophrenia?” The man also shouts at Joe, “‘Oooh, you rich muthaf****! I have nothing! No one loves me!’” Joe says in the Live, “The man got a knife or something. He was in a horrible state of mind. But… I was impressed that I exercised patience.” The rapper told the man “God bless you,” because he felt he could not do anything for the guy. Thankfully Joe is still here to talk about it, and if the man is suffering from some illness, we hope he is getting the treatment he needs.

What are your initial thoughts on this story from Fat Joe and the man in the Santa Claus suit? Is this one of the most odd stories you have ever heard? What do you think the man was dealing with mentally or emotionally? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

