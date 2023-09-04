Drake & Young Fan Show Off Their Swag In Adorable Dancing Video: Watch

Drake may be moving into his late 30s, but the father of one is still making music for people of all ages to enjoy. The audience demographics at his It’s All a Blur tour prove exactly that, as hip-hop heads both young and old have landed on Champagne Papi’s “dialed in” Instagram Story series for having unmissable energy in the audience at his concerts. Several attendees have been fortunate enough to get up close and personal with the Toronto native since he hit the road with 21 Sav earlier this summer, and this past weekend, one young girl was lucky enough to get a TikTok with him.

In a viral video that looks to have been captured backstage, Drake sits with the child, both of them boldly dressed while grooving along to music. For his part, Aubrey Graham wore quilted purple pants under a white tee and a floral denim jacket. His co-star channelled Y2K vibes in a bright pink tracksuit, complete with a white t-shirt of her own underneath.

No One Loves His Fans Quite Like Drake Does

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“In the club with my twin, we be vibin’,” the viral sound playing over the adorable footage begins. “Classy b**ch, but they know I be outside with it.” Behind his young friend, Drake appears to struggle to keep a straight face while chewing on a snack. “He doing everything except putting out the album 😂😂,” one IG user joked in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments. “I love my sista he really a vibe💯💯,” another person quipped.

To the young girl in the video above, having the opportunity to meet Drake probably meant everything. Considering he recently gifted another fan $50K after they used their furniture money to buy tickets for his concert, it’s likely nothing for the Canadian to spend a few minutes flexing with one of his listeners. Read more about Drake’s generosity throughout his tour at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

