Drake Gifts Fan A Chanel Bag During Vegas Show

After a brief stop in Canada, the It’s All a Blur tour has returned to the United States. As the tour enters its final full month, Drake kicked things off in Sin City. While more highlights of the night are likely to emerge, especially if any bras made it onto the stage. However, the current concert clip doing the rounds shows an act of kindness from the Canadian rapper.

During the concert, Drake paused to gift a fan standing near the stage a gold-colored Chanel bag. It’s unclear what led up to this interaction, which was originally posted to TikTok by the user “laurennoelmiller”. It’s unclear if Miller is the woman receiving the bag in the video. Regardless, it’s a moment that that fan is not going to forget for a long time.

More Drake Shenanigans From It’s All A Blur

Of course, as with every tour stop, there have been plenty of Drake antics as of late. On the more positive end of the spectrum, Drizzy gave away concert tickets from a scavenger hunt on his official website. Fans were encouraged to explore various pages of the website to find parts of a code that led to a chance to win free tickets for the tour. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is seriously ready for For All The Dogs to come out. Minaj reportedly has a feature on the album. According to Drake, the album will be out soon, though he declined to give an actual release date.

However, not all of the viral moments have been as positive. While not directly related to the tour, a snippet from For All The Dogs was released online. In it, Drake can be heard saying “I should probably be in there with Thug and them” on the partially leaked track. The snippet got some pushback from fans, who disliked Drake’s fairly clean persona and career privilege being compared to the very real criminal charges being faced by Young Thug and company in the YSL trial.

