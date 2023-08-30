Nicki Minaj And Drake’s Upcoming Track Could Be A Throwback To The Young Money Days

If you are going to make a list of the best rap duos of all time, you have to include Nicki Minaj and Drake near the top half of the list. Ever since the Young Money Entertainment days, both juggernauts know how to make a hit. Their history can be traced all the way back to “BedRock.” You have ageless classics such as “Moment 4 Life,” “Only,” “Truffle Butter,” “Make Me Proud,” and so many others. That is why these two icons continue to come together. In fact, it seems we are to expect another collaboration very soon.

Nicki recently announced that her new single will be coming out this Friday, September 1. We are not sure if this track will appear on her follow-up to one of her most beloved albums Pink Friday 2. That LP will drop on November 17. Or, it could also land on Drake’s long-awaited record For All The Dogs. We do know that Queen Nicki said she will be featured on Drake’s record, so all of this information is very exciting, as we could be getting two songs.

Nicki Minaj Says It Reminds Her Of The “Fun Times” Listen:

Onika talked up the song on her TikTok Live recently, saying it took her back to the good old days. She says, “The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff. Fun times, right?” Those were fun times indeed, and we are absolutely thrilled to get our hands on this new effort from Drake and Nicki.

