Lil Wayne needs no introduction. Since entering the rap game at the tender age of nine, he’s become of the most successful emcees to ever do it, being the male artist with the most entries on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, period (having recently surpassed Elvis Presley).

Throughout his prolific 19-year career, the former Hot Boy / B.G. has collaborated with the likes of Birdman (of course), 2 Chainz, DJ Drama, Juelz Santana, The Game, Chris Brown, R. Kelly, Asher Roth, will.i.am, Hit-Boy, Bow Wow, Missy Elliot, Mac Miller, The Roots, Chance The Rapper, Tech N9ne, Juvenile, Ludacris, Cassidy, Fabolous, Curren$y, Mystikal, Bun B, Mannie Fresh, Nelly, Cam’ron, Rick Ross, T.I., T-Pain and many more.

Most recently, he released his Dedication 5 mixtape and signed a sponsorship deal with Parisian watch and accessory company wize&ope. On top of working on Tha Carter V, he continues to develop his Young Money Entertainment imprint, which is home to Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Mack Maine, Lil Twist, Jae Millz, Drake, DJ Khaled, and multiple others. He has vowed to retire at age 35, though, which gives us approximately four more years of Weezy. Whether or not he’ll hold true to the claim remains to be seen.