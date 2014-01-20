Tech N9ne is the definition of a self-made mogul. It's hard to believe that the mind behind Strange Music was once making waves on the underground circuit with albums like Anghellic and Absolute Power. And yet here he stands, at the head of a gargantuan empire, over fifteen albums to his name. Suffice it to say, the man born Aaron Dontez Yates has had quite the journey, collaborating with legends like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, Scarface, and his cousin E40 along the way. Known for his insane flow and rapid-fire "chopper" style, Tech has earned the respect of both his loyal fanbase and his esteemed contemporaries.

Between earning the "King Of Darkness" title through his appreciation for horror culture, to inventing his signature "Caribou Lou" beverage (151, Malibu Rum, Pineapple Juice) Tech's versatility has flourished for over twenty years. A mainstay within the culture, loved by both hip-hop heads and metalheads alike, Tecca N9ne has proven time and time again that Absolute Power has yet to corrupt absolutely.