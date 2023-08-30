Charleston White’s Comments About Brittany Renner Surface

If you have not been checking your social media apps lately, you will come across a new viral clip that is taking over the internet. Just yesterday on August 29, controversial social media personality Brittany Renner made an appearance on another podcast. This time, she was a guest on The Danza Project which is co-hosted by Charleston White. He is another online influencer who is always getting into hot water. Subsequently, some wild things went down at the set of The Danza Project show the other night.

The clip that is making its rounds right now is Renner giving White a short lapdance that seems very out of nowhere. White does not look opposed to it, but what happens immediately after is really awkward and shocking. The tension in the room appears to be normal even with Renner getting on top of White. However, she proceeds to throw water on both him and the host. The producer steps in at the end to cool things off as some of the equipment could have been damaged if it escalated further. After all of that, though, we have some context as to why Renner performed the stunt that she did.

A Twitter account found a clip that was filmed a couple of years before Renner joined the podcast. The video shows Charleston White being interviewed and being asked about Brittany Renner. The host asks that if Renner were to DM (direct message) White about hooking up what would he do. The interviewer did not even get to finish his question as White hilariously interjects, "We f***ing like a motherf***er." He goes on, "Ima be doing what she doing. Ima show up with condoms with holes poked in 'em. Cause she playin' dirty I'm playin' dirty." White continues to coach Renner on how to be a "better h**" and that if she had more structure she could mess with more famous people than basketball players. That is seemingly a shot at the PJ Washington situation. But, overall what do you make of all of this?

What are your initial thoughts on this video exposing the truth behind the Brittany Renner and Charleston White situation? Who do you think was in the right here? Is Brittany deserving of all of these allegations about her promiscuity? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the pop culture world.

