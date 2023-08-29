Brittany Renner Stuns Charleston White With Impromptu Lap Dance: Watch

Brittany Renner is definitely someone who has gotten into some controversies over the years. Overall, there is one controversy in particular that many believe is simply unacceptable. That involves none other than PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets. Washington has a child with Renner, and many believe she trapped him into having the child. Although there is no concrete evidence to support that theory, some believe the age difference is a dead giveaway on this topic.

Regardless, Renner continues to be invited to podcasts. Whenever she speaks, you know something is going to be said that becomes a story. Well, recently, Renner was on a podcast with none other than internet provocateur Charleston White. White is also known for his controversial nature, so you can imagine the kind of antics that took place here. Below, in a repost from No Jumper, you can see that the podcast appearance actually devolved into some madness.

Brittany Renner x Charleston White

Brittany Renner gives Charleston White a lap dance and throws water on him during podcast pic.twitter.com/qNjRGUGr8j — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 29, 2023

Renner gets up from here seat and the host is clearly a bit taken aback by it all. Subsequently, she gets on top of Charleston White and begins giving him a lap dance. White seemed to be pretty happy about the whole thing, although it eventually devolved into a weirder scene. Once Renner was done with the dance, she got up an started pouring water on both the host and White. Eventually, a producer had to step in to stop her as she was at risk of damaging some of the podcast equipment.

It was a truly bizarre scene that has since gone viral on social media. It is a position both of these individuals have been in before, however, this time, some are calling Renner’s sanity into question. Let us know what you thought of the clip, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always make sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from the biggest personalities.

