NLE Choppa Flirts With Brittany Renner In New Backstage Interview

Over the weekend NLE Choppa performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He took the stage as part of an absolutely stacked Sunday lineup where he delivered some of his biggest hits for fans. Directly after his performance, he caught up with social media star Brittany Renner for a quick interview. The conversation had barely even begun before Choppa was pulling out all the stops and flirting with Renner. She praised his performance at the festival, for which he thanked her and called her “beautiful.” The end of the short exchange is what many fans have zeroed in on when Choppa says that the interview makes him feel “special” and Renner confirms that he is. She closes off the interview by describing the rapper as “a charmer.” You can watch the clip below.

In a weekend full of controversy at Rolling Loud Miami, NLE Choppa played things pretty straight. Fans online praised his performance where he brought his trademark intensity to the Rolling Loud stage. He also dropped a new single over the weekend. The most recent release in his prolific run over the last few years is a collaboration with 2Rare called “Don’t Run.”

NLE Choppa Gets Flirty In Interview

Earlier this year NLE Choppa dropped his new album Cottonwood 2. The 22-song project features guest verses from 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Modesty, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross. The album scored a pair of hits for Choppa with the songs “SLUT ME OUT” and “DO IT AGAIN.” He recently released a deluxe edition of the album which added nine new tracks. Included among the features on that project were Sexyy Red, Fridayy, and more.

NLE Choppa has made it clear in recent weeks that he loves Sexyy Red. The rapper receives quite a bit of hate online but Choppa didn’t mince words a few weeks ago when he came to her defense against haters. What do you think of NLE Choppa flirting with Brittany Renner backstage at Rolling Loud? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Refutes Allegations He’s A Deadbeat Dad

[Via]