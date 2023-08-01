NLE Choppa Says Cardi B Doesn’t Get Enough Credit In New Tweet

One thing most rappers love speaking their minds about is other rappers. Whether that’s with vicious rap beef or glowing shoutouts, rappers all have their takes on rap music. One of those is NLE Choppa who hasn’t hesitated to shout out fellow artists in the past. Just over the weekend, he caught up with Kodak Black and GloRilla backstage at a concert and then led a group in prayer. In fact, he just released an entirely new song called “It’s Getting Hot” which pays tribute to the Nelly classic “Hot In Herre.”

Now, in a new tweet, he made last night NLE Choppa is standing up for Cardi B. “Cardi B ain’t getting enough credit how she been snapping !!” his tweet reads. Unsurprisingly, fans were divisive in the comments. “NLE Don’t know real hip hop , that girl been rappin bout the same topic since she been out goin on 7 years and doesn’t write none of her songs,” says one of the top comments. But there were also plenty who agreed with NLE’s take. “So y’all going to really get on here and act like she not killing these features right now let’s be honest.”

NLE Choppa Stands Up For Cardi B

For fans thinking they might be experiencing some deja vu, there’s a reason. Earlier this year he teamed up with up-and-coming rapper Sexyy Red for a remix of his hit song “SLUT ME OUT.” Afterward, he came to her defense online defending her against haters. That statement itself even resulted in more hate towards Choppa himself, but he doubled down.

Earlier this year NLE Choppa released his new album Cottonwood 2. The project had features from 2rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Modesty Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, G Herbo, Polo G, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross. He followed it up with the release of a deluxe edition of the album a few months later that featured the Sexyy Red version of “SLUT ME OUT.” What do you think of NLE Choppa’s thoughts on Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

