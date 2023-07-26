NLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly In New Track “It’s Getting Hot,” Social Media Reacts

NLE Choppa recently previewed his new song, “It’s Getting Hot.” The song samples Nelly’s iconic 2002 Nellyville track, “Hot In Herre.” He revealed that the new single will drop this Friday (July 28), even telling fans that it could drop sooner depending on his Instagram engagement. He shared a clip of the upcoming music video, which is a callback to Nelly’s original. NLE Choppa is dressed similarly to Nelly in the video, wearing an early 2000s inspired sweatband and baggy clothes while surrounded by various dancing women.

Nelly later reposted the music video clip to his Instagram Story, writing a supportive message. “Go Up Nephew,” he told NLE Choppa. The rapper then replied, noting that the song has now officially been “Nelly Approved.” The preview has gotten social media users talking, with many feeling as though they would’ve preferred if he hadn’t touched the track.

NLE Choppa Samples Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

Some users are claiming that he butchered the hit, with many even stating it sounds more like a cover of the original. Others are upset that he replaced Nelly’s innocent, albeit suggestive, lyrics with those surrounding gun violence. There are some, however, that are loving the catchy track. It’s sonically upbeat and fun, making it a danceable addition to a summer playlist. Others are impressed with the rapper’s dance moves.

Though most of Twitter is outraged by the announcement, some are arguing that the artist could be using the controversy to his advantage. Artists typically catch a ton of slack for sampling classic songs, particularly those that were as impactful as “Hot In Herre.” It’s clear that due to the criticism he’s receiving alone, NLE Choppa has managed to capture the public’s attention. This could have been a strategic move on the rapper’s part, or perhaps just a lucky accident.

Social Media Reacts To NLE Choppa Sampling Nelly

omg why would nelly let nle choppa play with his song like that 😐 — Lola Hendrixx ✨ (@_lolaab) July 26, 2023

Bro that NLE Choppa video ruined my day 💀💀💀💀 — AJ King (@allday_ajking) July 26, 2023

They ass suck. I’m convinced NLE Choppa fucked somebody with power cuz I can’t understand how he’s even around still https://t.co/txa5pQODFx — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) July 26, 2023

When I see Nelly and ask him why he approved that damn song from NLE choppa pic.twitter.com/nA0Pk57QeW — sole ⚡️™️ (@rozayeeeee) July 26, 2023

NLE Choppa gotta be held responsible for ruining Nelly song like that — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) July 27, 2023

NLE Choppa smart with what he doing y’all ain’t caught on yet ! — 🅱️igDawgTalk 🤘🏽🏳️‍⚧️ (@DaRealistNBG) July 26, 2023

Arrest NLE Choppa now — Tay (@TTimecuh) July 26, 2023

