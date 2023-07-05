NLE Choppa took to his Instagram today to tell his followers that he isn’t a deadbeat dad. He made a post that included numerous pictures and videos of him with his daughter. The pair are seen hugging, going on a trip, and in one video Choppa’s daughter playfully slaps him. The caption clarifies why he made the post. “Deadbeat, Bad Dad, Awful Parent, Narcissistic Photo Dump 😃💜💜💜💜 I AM, NOT 🤲🏼.” His fans in the comments seemed to agree. Dozens of the post’s top comments identify their favorite moments, mostly the adorable slap. “why she slap the sh*t outta you😭,”says one commenter. “the slap n the “googoo gaga” is cute aslll,” says another.

NLE Choppa’s social media presence has gotten quite a bit of attention recently. Yesterday, he mused on following in the footsteps of artists like Dr. Dre and selling his musical catalog. While Choppa seemed to think he could sell his catalog for $1 billion, many fans disputed that number. The skeptics seemed to be proven right when Nelly, whose discography includes four number-one singles, sold for just $50 million earlier today.

NLE Choppa With His Daughter

All day today NLE Choppa has been battling fans on social media. Last night he posted a video showing his support for rapper Sexyy Red. The pair collaborated on a remix of Choppa’s hit song “Slut Me Out.” Despite him not mincing words in his endorsement of the breakout star, fans still took issue. In fact, comments left by fans critiquing his parenting are part of what led him to make the Instagram post with his daughter today.

NLE Choppa released his new album Cottonwood 2 earlier this year. The album featured guest verses from 2rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Rick Ross, and more. The album spawned a pretty big hit in the track “DO IT AGAIN” with 2rare. The deluxe edition of the album also included his Sexyy Red collaboration “Slut Me Out.” What do you think of NLE Choppa’s new videos with his daughter? Let us know in the comment section below.

