NLE Choppa And PinkyDoll Team Up For An NPC Livestream

In the newest development of a very busy year for NLE Choppa, he saw down to make some hilarious content with Pinky Doll. The two recorded a pair of "NPC" videos. The first of which saw them pretending to be NPCs meeting for the first time, while the second one featured some timed choreography. After that, they hopped on TikTok live together to joke around with fans and perform even more NPC actions.

In the comments of a repost of all the videos fans seem surprisingly delighted. "Idk I like choppa he like the cooler version of what I thought blueface was," the top comment on the post reads. Elsewhere others made jokes at Choppa's expense. "He be doing everything but what he’s famous for," a comment that has racked up over 16k likes reads. "Knew the Sims and GTA was gonna catch up with us one day," another fan jokes. Check out all three videos and the various fan reactions in the comments below.

NLE Choppa And Pinky Doll Try Out NPC Streams Together

NLE Choppa has released a ton of new music this year. Much of that has come from his new album Cottonwood 2 and the various deluxe editions of it that have dropped. The Cottonwood 2 Deluxe 2.0 edition now spans a full 40 songs and over 2 hours of material. Included on the record are features from Lil Wayne, ROb49, 2rare, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Rick Ross, Sexyy Red, and many more.

Earlier this month, NLE Choppa left fans and his family scared when he seemingly disappeared, Thankfully, not long after his mother provided an update on the rapper, confirming that he was okay. Choppa broke his silence on the absence claiming that he merely needed to "get back to his roots" for a bit. Choppa was met with plenty of criticism online for his actions. What do you think of NLE Choppa trying out NPC livestreams? Let us know in the comment section below.

