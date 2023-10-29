NLE Choppa Puts Mike Jones On Blast For Copyrighting Previously-Cleared Song

NLE Choppa recently took to social media, calling out Mikes Jones for allegedly copyrighting a song that had already been cleared. Choppa dropped his "CMON FREESTYLE" last week, spitting over Jones' early-2000s track, "Still Tippin." It seems, based on a recent Tweet from Choppa, that Jones copyrighted the track just recently.

"Ion know if it’s Mike jones or his team but on everything y’all dead wrong for trying to copyright a song I got cleared," the 20-year-old wrote. "That’s some hating sh*t especially for a young n***a like me that’s just tryna please his fans. Ion feel that I lost d*mb respect but it’s cool fasho !" At the time of writing, Jones has yet to respond.

NLE Choppa Thinks Mike Jones Is On "Some Hating Sh*t"

While many social media users appear to be on board with what NLE Choppa's saying, some point out that Jones himself may not be responsible. Others note how this isn't the first time Jones has taken issue with other artists sampling his music. Earlier this year, BiC Fizzle put the rapper on blast for getting his song "44s" removed from YouTube. Similarly, Fizzle's song samples "Still Tippin."

"Mike Jones you a h*e for making my n***a’s shit get deleted, n***a, with your broke a**,” BiC Fizzle said during a live stream. "The real kickback drop 4’s old broke b*tch," he added. Jones eventually clapped back, telling Fizzle “You gotta learn the business." He continued, suggesting that the artist failed to properly clear the sample. “Once you become an owner of something and people will want to sample your stuff, it’s a proper procedure of business that has to go down. Once that business goes down, you get the access gate to keep going," he explained. What do you think of Mike Jones allegedly copyrighting a song that NLE Choppa had previously cleared? Do you think NLE Choppa's reaction was warranted, or is he overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

