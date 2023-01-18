BiC Fizzle’s celebratory graduation anthem which included a sample of an iconic Mike Jones song has been removed from YouTube and the 1017 rapper feels as though the Houston rapper played a role in this.

Fizzle hit Instagram this week where he blasted Mike Jones for removing his single, “44s,” which he released on YouTube. BiC’s new single includes a sample from Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin,” though the Houston rapper didn’t clear the song.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Rapper BiC Fizzle performs onstage at Club Novo on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Chile. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

A friend of BiC Fizzle’s popped in on the Livestream where he called out Mike Jones for not clearing the song. Even more, he said that Jones pulled the song from YouTube entirely.

“Mike Jones you a hoe for making my n***a’s shit get deleted, n***a, with your broke ass,” the friend said. Shortly after, BiC Fizzle chimed in on the matter.

“The real kickback drop 4’s old broke bitch,” Fizzle heard saying off to the side.

At this point, Mike Jones hasn’t responded to BiC Fizzle’s claim.

“Still Tippin” featuring Paul Wall and Slim Thug became Jones’ breakout hit and lead single from his 2005 debut album, Who Is Mike Jones? However, it also served as a promotional single for Swishahouse’s The Day Hell Broke compilation project. The song reached platinum status while also gaining steam on TikTok in recent times.

NEW ORLEANS – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Mike Jones attends Jordan Brand Brings House of XX3 to New Orleans at the Board of Trade on February 15, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

In 2021, a clip went viral of a man rapping the song word-for-word during an interview. In response, Mike Jones posted the video and expressed his gratitude for the recognition, years after the song’s release.

“That was [100 emoji] & came out of nowhere!!!” Jones said. “Lets me kno and hopefully let y’all kno , that real music can’t & wont die!”

We will keep you posted about BiC Fizzle’s sample clearance issues.