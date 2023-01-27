copyright
- StreetwearCam'ron Must Pay $50K In Copyright Case Over Using Picture Of Himself On MerchA judge ruled that Killa Cam did not have permission to use an iconic portrait of him taken by another photographer on his merch.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Sued For Copyright Infringement Over "In Ha Mood"According to TMZ, fellow drill artist D.Chamberz sued the Bronx MC and her producer RIOTUSA for copying his 2022 track "In That Mood."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Gets Response From "Real Housewives" Stars Over Copyright Deposition RequestGizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's legal team finds it odd that the rapper filed a suit and doesn't want to talk about the issue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Loses Lawsuit Over Using Picture Of Himself On Merch, Must Pay Five FiguresMaybe this will compel the Dipset MC to make up for this by actually going after The Joe Budden Podcast in court, as he threatened.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Faces $12 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Rights FraudLil Durk is in hot water.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNLE Choppa Puts Mike Jones On Blast For Copyrighting Previously-Cleared SongNLE Choppa thinks Mike Jones is on "some hating sh*t."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJuice WRLD's Estate And Dr. Luke Sued For "Not Enough" RoyaltiesPD Beats alleges that the track features his “original guitar, performance, and production."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTimbaland, Jay-Z, And Ginuwine's Copyright Lawsuit DismissedMusician Ernie Hines had accused them of unlawfully sampling his track “Help Me Put Out The Flame (In My Heart).”By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Accused Of Getting Bobbi Althoff's Interview Taken Down By New Fan TheoryA fan theory going around suggests that Drake played "Rack City" on Bobbi Althoff's podcast so it'd get taken down.By Cole Blake
- MusicJudge Throws Out A Copyright Lawsuit Made Against FutureThe lawsuit reportedly had little claim to the Future song it was going after.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCardi B Says Offset Will Sue Troll Who Accused Him Of CheatingCardi B is tired of the rumors. By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy's Album Removed From Streaming For Copyright ComplaintThe rapper said he might be done working with producers in a new tweet.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFrench Montana Sued For Copyright, Songwriter Claims He Didn't Clear SampleThe rapper's 2022 song "Blue Chills" is accused of unrightfully sampling another track after never following through with a deal to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAre Samples Copyright Free?We often hear about artists getting into legal trouble over music sampling, so find out what is and isn't allowed in the industry.By Jake Skudder
- MusicUMG Addresses Viral Drake & The Weeknd A.I. SongUMG wants streaming platforms to take down A.I. music.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam'ron Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over Picture In Pink FitThe Dipset rapper used photos of him in his iconic pink fit on various merch items without the original photographer's permission.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Gravy Sued By Rick Astley Over "Never Gonna Give You Up"Although Gravy's song "Betty (Get Money)" was wildly successful and shared, it seems the artist behind the original isn't rick-rolling around.By Gabriel Bras Nevares