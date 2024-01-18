Ice Spice Sued For Copyright Infringement Over "In Ha Mood"

Ice Spice's "in ha mood" is definitely one of her better tracks in her short but stacked catalog, but it allegedly might be its most derivative. Moreover, fellow drill artist D.Chamberz sued her and her producer RIOTUSA for copyright infringement, according to TMZ. He claims that the Bronx MC and RIOT copied his January 2022 song "In That Mood," which is another drill song that repeats this phrase with a similar cadence. Not only that, but according to The Neighborhood Talk, Chamberz went so far as to allege she stole his narrative content, as well as the production, the rhythmic phrasing of the chorus, and the song and lyric writing in general.

Furthermore, D.Chamberz theorized that RIOT could've heard the song played often in the New York City area he lived in, and that he even got airplay on Hot 97, so this could've made him come across it. He also says he recorded "In That Mood" a full year before Ice Spice dropped her SNL highlight track. "in ha mood" is certified gold by the RIAA, which means there's a significant financial incentive for Chamberz to claim rightful ownership of this single. Reportedly, he seeks half of the publishing rights to "in ha mood," damages, and other forms of revenue.

Of course, this adds to the many, many, many copyright infringement lawsuits that artists file in the music world every day. However, there's no telling whether this case will go very far, or whether it will get cut early on in the legal process. For one, D.Chamberz brought this suit forth well after "in ha mood" became a hit, and the drill genre is full of thematic overlap, common slang, and very similar beats. As such, purely from a fan perspective, it's hard to truly say what else Ice Spice could've copied from "In That Mood" beyond using that phrase in a similar way, which should be nothing new to anyone reading this.

Meanwhile, with more music videos, a debut album, and a Coachella slot on the horizon, we're sure the 23-year-old's career will continue with no hiccup regarding this. We're not saying that the lawsuit won't move forward, but that she has the numbers to not really worry about this anymore. Whether that's good or bad for the music industry is for you to decide. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice.

