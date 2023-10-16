Ice Spice Is “In Ha Mood” For “Saturday Night Live” Performance

The Saturday Night Live stage is an iconic one in pop culture, whether for its famous performances, massive stars, or the celebrities that introduce them onto it. Moreover, for the sketch comedy show's season premiere on Saturday (October 14), they went all-out to create a pretty big moment to kick things off. Pete Davidson hosted the whole affair, marking his hilarious, poignant, and shot-taking return to SNL. Not only that, but none other than Taylor Swift was the one to introduce the episode's performer to the stage. With one of her biggest hits and her newest one, Ice Spice rocked the legendary TV show to the core.

Of course, once fans heard this news a couple of weeks back, they went absolutely ballistic at this prospect. The Bronx rapper is having arguably the most dominant and definitive 2023 of the whole game, at the very least for rising artists. In fact, it's a stretch to say that she's even an up-and-comer right now; she basically made it to the top. Regardless of that whole debate, Ice Spice still came through to impress, and ran through "In Ha Mood" with her trademark confidence.

Read More: Ice Spice Smokes Weed On IG, Haters Say She “Just Lost All Her Charm”

Ice Spice On SNL: Watch Her Performance Of "In Ha Mood"

In addition, the 23-year-old also debuted her newest single, "Pretty Girl" with Rema, who she brought onstage to join her. It's a pretty new sound for Ice Spice, with a slightly slower tempo and more breezy and summery instrumentation. The song takes some Afrobeats and dancehall inspirations, as well as a Jersey kick pattern, to create a pretty genre-fusing cut. Of course, a lot of that consideration is thanks to Rema, whose gorgeous voice and flow inject a lot of personality into the rap diva's already charismatic verses.

Taylor Swift & Rema Join For "Pretty Girl": Watch

Meanwhile, one can only dream of what the "Princess Diana" star is going to do next. Maybe it will be more commercial opportunities and high-profile appearances, or maybe she's hard at work on her full-length debut. Either way, it's clear that she wants to end the year as strong as she started it, and there's not a soul in the world that can blame her. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Latto References Ice Spice’s “Munch” On Offset’s New Album, Fans Speculate Beef