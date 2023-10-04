Ice Spice To Perform “Saturday Night Live” With Pete Davidson As Host

Ice Spice will be the first musical guest to host Saturday Night Live following the recent Writers’ Guild of America and Screen Actors’ Guild strikes. NBC announced that she will perform while former cast member Pete Davidson hosts the episode. The appearance will mark Ice Spice's late-night TV debut.

Spice hasn't commented on what songs she'll be performing, but she's built a small catalog of hits over the last year with songs like “Barbie World,” “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” “Deli,” “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana,” "Munch" and more from which to choose. It's also likely she performs in a skit on the show, as she's spoken about her interest in acting in the past. Speaking with Ebro Darden on Hot 97, she previously revealed she also thought she'd make it as an actor. “I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” she said. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was my first passion.”

Ice Spice Performs With Taylor Swift On The "Eras Tour"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor. Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson isn't the only lineup NBC announced on Wednesday. Following that episode, Saturday Night Live will welcome Bad Bunny to serve double-duty as both the host and musical guest. While it will be Bad Bunny's first time hosting, he made his debut on the show with a cameo back in 2020. A year later, he came on as a musical guest the following February.

Ice Spice To Appear On "SNL"

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

For the upcoming 49th season, Saturday Night Live will be bringing back the entire cast from the previous year as well as just one newcomer, Chloe Troast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice's performance on Saturday Night Live, when the episode airs on October 14 on HotNewHipHop.

