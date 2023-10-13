Ice Spice Changes Up Her Sound On “Pretty Girl” With Rema

Ice Spice has had an incredible run to start her career. Overall, the track "Munch" became a massive viral hit and it opened up a world of opportunities. Since that time, the artist has worked with Nicki Minaj and has even appeared on the Barbie soundtrack. Moreover, she has already won and been nominated for plenty of awards. Some people have doubted her ability to have longevity, but only time will tell whether or not those predictions will prove to be correct.

This week, Ice Spice surprised a few fans by revealing that she would be dropping a new song. The song in question is called "Pretty Girl" and it even contains a feature from Rema. Overall, this was an exciting prospect for a whole lot of fans. Of course, Rema operates in a completely different subgenre, so people were curious as to how this would even sound. Well, the track has officially dropped, and now we know that this is a unique blending of styles.

Ice Spice Links Up With Rema

The production here is quite bubbly and is a huge departure from the Brooklyn drill that Ice Spice has been known for. Rema handles the hook here and does a wonderful job of creating something catchy. His vocals are on point and they complement Ice Spice who comes in with a solid verse. Seldom do we hear her over this production but she did a good job of trying something new. Hopefully, she continues to experiment.

Quotable Lyrics:

I am the one that got lotta bands

Who you becomin'? Well, that depends (Ah-ha)

Jump in the air, I perfect my stance (Ah-ha)

Jump to the floor, I just wanna dance (Hmm)

