Ice Spice Announces New Song “Pretty Girl” With Rema

Ice Spice isn't just the definitive breakout rap star of 2023, she's the definitive breakout music star in general. She led off the year with her Like.. EP and has found success with every single thing she's done since. She and Nicki Minaj teamed up for a pair of top 10 hits with their "Princess Diana" remix and "Barbie World" from the Barbie movie soundtrack. She also scored a major team-up with Taylor Swift. The pair released a remix of Swift's song "Karma" which also soared into the top 10.

She followed up her run of successful collaborations with a deluxe edition of her Like.. EP. That spawned another hit for the rapper with "Deli" whose music video took off immediately. The song peaked at number 41 and like "Barbie World" and "Karma" it's still hovering on the charts this week. Now Ice Spice has announced what's coming next. She's teaming up with Nigerian singer Rema for her new single "Pretty Girl." Rema scored one of the biggest hits of the year through his collaboration with Selena Gomez, "Calm Down." Fans won't have to wait long to know what the song is like as it's arriving this weekend. Check out the official announcement post below.

Ice Spice And Rema Teaming Up For New Song

Following the end of the writer's strike Saturday Night Live announced its long-awaited return. For its first episode back, former cast member Pete Davidson is returning to take on hosting duties. Fittingly, Ice Spice will serve as the musical guest for the show and is likely to perform her new song.

Last month, Ice Spice did a major new interview where she commented on plenty of high-profile issues. She elaborated on her friendship with Taylor Swift and where she stands with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy. Healy was on a podcast earlier this year where crude jokes were made about the rapper. What do you think of Ice Spice and Rema collaborating on a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

