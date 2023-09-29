Ice Spice & Latto Drama Rumours Reignited Over Former’s Fake Nice “Variety” Comments

It's no secret that hip-hop is primarily a male-dominated world, but in 2023, it's been the women who have really held things down. Several new faces have quickly emerged as favourites in the genre this year, including names like Ice Spice and Sexyy Red. Both women's catapult into the spotlight has been somewhat meteoric, but they've handled it with as much grace (and attitude) as was necessary. For her part, Spice has been facing accusations of being a one-hit wonder and industry plant since her career first began. Of course, she's putting in plenty of work to combat those rumours.

She's made strong connections with heavy hitters such as Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift already, but that doesn't mean everyone is on the 23-year-old's side. In particular, she's been butting heads with Atlanta-based superstar Latto since the 777 hitmaker said that she wasn't familiar with Spice's viral TikTok song during a red-carpet interview. They've never faced off directly, but the redhead has made it abundantly clear that she's seen Latto taking notes on her style choices, and is perhaps not of the mindset that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.

Ice Spice is Variety's Latest Cover Star

"It is a competition at the end of the day," the New Yorker told Variety in her latest interview. "People want to be all, ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but then behind the scenes being b**ches... I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too," Spice confidently stated. "It’s like, ‘Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.’ And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters."

Seeing as the "Karma (Remix)" artist directly mentioned the phrase "girl's girl," many social media users think she's referencing a viral Latto interview in which she praised herself for supporting other female rappers. "All this started just because Latto acted like she didn’t know Ice Spice’s viral TikTok song," one person speculated on Twitter. "The rap girlies are so entertaining and I'm here for it."

Fans React to "Girl's Girl" Comments

Keep scrolling to see what both Latto and Ice Spice's fans are saying about the former's new Variety cover story. Do you think that the "Deli" rapper intended to throw shade directly at Latto, or was she simply making a blanket statement? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

