Ice Spice Explains How Some Women Rappers Act Differently In Private

One of the most common refrains coming from female rappers is the insistence put on them to compete with each other. Many rap girls have commented in the past on how much they don't like that all female rappers are made to compete with each other. Typically, those complaints don't lead to much as fans tend to turn right back around and keep doing it. But Ice Spice had a different perspective on things in her new cover story with Variety.

"It is a competition at the end of the day. People want to be all 'I’m a girl’s girl,' but then behind the scenes being b*tches," Ice Spice told Variety in a new interview. She also spoke on how at the end of the day, there's a competition between female rappers whether they want it or not. "Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that sh*t on better and who’s gon’ get the most views." Check out the entire interview below.

Ice Spice Sees Rap As Competition

The new interview with Ice Spice has dozens of moments fans are latching onto. One of the biggest is Taylor Swift's appearance. The pop star gave a quote to the publication where she extended some massive praise to Spice. She praises the rapper's professionalism, personality, and hustle. Finally, she claims that Spice "impresses the hell" out of her.

Ice Spice also talked about her connection to Matty Healy. The lead singer from pop rock band The 1975 famously made cruel jokes about Spice on a podcast. Since then though, Healy has apologized to the rapper and now the two are "good." There are even more moments fans are going crazy over deeper in the interview. What do you think of Ice Spice's perspective on the competition between girls in hip-hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

