female rapper
- MusicKash Doll Speaks Out On Recent Guests Who Stole Her BelongingsKash Doll is not happy about her stuff missing.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicIce Spice Explains How Some Women Rappers Act Differently In PrivateIce Spice thinks rap music is a competition at the end of the day.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesSexyy Red Drops New Album, "Hood Hottest Princess"The "Pound Town" hitmaker returns with a full length effort.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain CapitalThe mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesOmerettà The Great Is Feeling Like An "Emotional Gangsta" On Her New EPKey Glock and Tink appear as features on the rap diva's latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesSaweetie Is Living "THE SINGLE LIFE" On New 6-Track EPThe Icy Girl also teased that she's got something "very special" coming for her fans in December.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsConnie Diiamond & Dame D.O.L.L.A Are On A "Raid": StreamThe Def Jam signee is making her presence felt with her recent string of singles.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureProlific '90s Rap Diva Hurricane G Pronounced Dead At 52 Years OldFans and fellow artists alike have come together to mourn the passing of two rap superstars this weekend.By Balen Mautone
- SongsRican Da Menace Shares Confident New Single, "I Admit It"The BuVision signee shows out on her latest song.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKenzo B Drops New Single "Hood Love Story"The drill rap artist talks relationships on this track.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesArmani Caesar Shares "THE LIZ 2" Album Feat. Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, & MoreThe 17-track album is a long-awaited follow-up to 2020's "THE LIZ."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDrill Rapper Connie Diiamond Delivers Confident New Track, "Started"The Bronx-born recording artist began rhyming at just 14 years old.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesM.I.A. Drops Off First Album In Six Years, "MATA": StreamThe 13-track project was preceded by singles like "Beep" and "Popular."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDoechii Debuts "Stressed" Single On A COLORS SHOW: WatchThe LA-based recording artist caught Doja Cat's attention with her electrifying new performance.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesHouston Rapper Lebra Jolie Shares Self-Titled Debut Project With Babyface Ray & Rob49The 7-track EP landed on DSPs this past Friday. Have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes