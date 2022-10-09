Texas-born artist Lebra Jolie has been penning bars since she was just a preteen, initially rhyming over Limewire beats that she would upload to her YouTube channel where she began to build a fanbase from early on. Now, the rising star is ready to take the industry by storm with her debut self-titled EP, which arrived on Friday (October 7).

The new project includes previously released titles like “Give U Some” featuring Rob49, “What Kinda,” as well as “Think It’s Funny” with 2022 XXL Freshman Babyface Ray. On top of those, Jolie also added new solo songs like “Deal Closed, “Way Better,” and “Get Me Hype (Intro) to the tracklist.

Some of the Houston native’s biggest inspirations include Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj, and in the past, she gained plenty of attention for her clever freestyle over Future’s “Mask Off.”

Her Lebra Jolie EP arrives after rap diva was signed to Interscope Records by Caroline “Baroline” Diaz and shared her debut single from the label, this one called “Spring, Summer.”

The 28-year-old took to the stage at Rolling Loud New York for the first time this year, at which time she teased the arrival of her latest project – check it out for yourself below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Lebra Jolie Tracklist: