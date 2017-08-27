debut project
- MixtapesHouston Rapper Lebra Jolie Shares Self-Titled Debut Project With Babyface Ray & Rob49The 7-track EP landed on DSPs this past Friday. Have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBIG30 Releases Debut Project "King Of Killbranch" Featuring Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, & MoreBIG30 releases his debut project with features from Future, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Quavo, Offset, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsOhGeesy Releases Debut Solo Project "GEEZYWORLD" Featuring YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & MoreOhGeesy drops his debut solo project with features from DaBaby, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYBN Almighty Jay Releases Debut Solo Project "Battling My Spirit"YBN Almighty Jay releases his debut project "Battling My Spirit" after calling out a music executive who signed him to a "janky deal". By Alex Zidel
- NewsAlycia Bella Drops Debut "Muse" With Summer Walker, E40, Vince Staples & MoreAlycia Bella's debut album contains features from Summer Walker, E-40, Vince Staples, and Westside Boogie.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Announces Popcaan's First OVO Sound Project "Vanquish"OVO x Unruly.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For "The Lost Boy"YBN Cordae's debut project is arriving at the end of the month.By Alex Zidel
- News14-Year-Old Rapper WYO Chi Releases "Freshman" With YBN Almighty JayWYO Chi makes a formal introduction with his debut project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAhsh Eff Serves A Laid Back Flex On "Count It Up"Stream the young MC's latest.By Zaynab
- NewsBhad Bhabie Releases Her Debut Project "15" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Lil Yachty & MoreBhad Bhabie drops off "15."By Aron A.
- NewsListen To Baka's Hustler Anthem "Gi Mi Dat Work"The rapper ends his debut project with a real bang.By Zaynab
- MixtapesQueen Naija Releases Her Self-Title Debut EPIntroducing Queen Naija.By Zaynab
- MusicKris The $pirit Rises With "$pirit Mode Vol.1"The rapper is already dropping new music soon, so we better catch up.By Zaynab
- MusicJoey Bada$$' "1999" Hits Streaming Platforms For 6th AnniversaryJoey Bada$$' debut project is now available on all platforms.By Matthew Parizot
- Mixtapes300lbs of Guwop Deliver Their Debut Project "Sexual Education"The Daytona Beach duo deliver their first tape. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsDesiigner Drops Surprise "L.O.D." EPG.O.O.D. Music's secret weapon drops a new 7 song EP.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Xan Shares "Total Xanarchy" Release DateLil Xan's debut album gets an official release date.By Aron A.
- NewsTekashi 6ix9ine's "BILLY" Sets The Tone For His Debut MixtapeTekashi 69 sets the tone for the project with "BILLY." By Aron A.
- MusicRich Chigga Announces Debut Project "Amen" & Release DateRich Chigga is gearing up for a big 2018. By Aron A.
- NewsHenry Church [Album Stream]Joseph Chilliams' debut is here.By Milca P.