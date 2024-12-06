Nettspend Shows Some Flashes On His Debut "Bad A*s F*cking Kid"

Nettspend is looking to bring back that Soundcloud era of rap back on his brand-new project, BAD A** F***ING KID. It's actually his debut mixtape/album and it arrives after a plethora of singles and collaborations dating back to last year. The Virginia native has stuck to a more underground sound but still sticking what's become synonymous with the Soundcloud platform. That being speaker-busting bass and rough mixing. He's been creating some excitement around himself because of that, but also due to those linkups we mentioned. He's been tapping in with the likes of New York producer evilgiane and ok, but also gaining the respect of music platform Lyrical Lemonade.

Leading up to BAD A** F***ING KID, Nettspend did share quite a few singles. However, due to some clearance complications, they were axed. So, that leaves listeners 15 fresh tracks, which equals a runtime of just 31 minutes. There are also zero features, so Nettspend was looking to deliver a true solo project for his inaugural release. So far, the reviews are highly mixed, with some seeing true potential moving forward and others feeling it's too unoriginal. If we were to compare this and the artist to someone recent, we feel he comes closest to an ian. The vibe around him right now is very similar to that of Nettspend's. Right now, we are leaning more towards the camp that needs to see more from him. The production has some intriguing elements. But Nettspend has to get through some natural growth first before we can start seeing what others are already claiming to envision for the youngster.