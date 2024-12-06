Nettspend Shows Some Flashes On His Debut "Bad A*s F*cking Kid"

BYZachary Horvath50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nettspendnettspend
The Virginia native looks to leave his mark right before the end of 2024.

Nettspend is looking to bring back that Soundcloud era of rap back on his brand-new project, BAD A** F***ING KID. It's actually his debut mixtape/album and it arrives after a plethora of singles and collaborations dating back to last year. The Virginia native has stuck to a more underground sound but still sticking what's become synonymous with the Soundcloud platform. That being speaker-busting bass and rough mixing. He's been creating some excitement around himself because of that, but also due to those linkups we mentioned. He's been tapping in with the likes of New York producer evilgiane and ok, but also gaining the respect of music platform Lyrical Lemonade.

Leading up to BAD A** F***ING KID, Nettspend did share quite a few singles. However, due to some clearance complications, they were axed. So, that leaves listeners 15 fresh tracks, which equals a runtime of just 31 minutes. There are also zero features, so Nettspend was looking to deliver a true solo project for his inaugural release. So far, the reviews are highly mixed, with some seeing true potential moving forward and others feeling it's too unoriginal. If we were to compare this and the artist to someone recent, we feel he comes closest to an ian. The vibe around him right now is very similar to that of Nettspend's. Right now, we are leaning more towards the camp that needs to see more from him. The production has some intriguing elements. But Nettspend has to get through some natural growth first before we can start seeing what others are already claiming to envision for the youngster.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Literally Shed Tears Over His Astronomical Ticket Prices For SZA Tour

Bad A** F***ing Kid - Nettspend

BAD A** F***ING KID Tracklist:

  1. Growing Up
  2. Leader
  3. Project Pat
  4. Tommy
  5. Tyla
  6. A$AP
  7. F*CK CANCER
  8. Skipping Class
  9. Beack leak
  10. Shut Up
  11. Birdbox
  12. Drop The Blunt
  13. Perc Soda
  14. LAUGHIN
  15. Say Please

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Sister Jada Blasts “Liar” Ex For Alleging That Blueface’s Son Is His

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...