The rising 18-year-old rapper, Nettspend, has returned with a two-song EP titled, Gone Too Soon. The brief project features the tracks, "her friends" and "stressed." Keeping with the theme of brevity, both clock in at under 2 minutes. They feature his characteristically upbeat and experimental production.

Fans on social media are already loving the viral rapper's new tracks. "Safe to say that Nettspend is top 5 all time at this point," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "Greatest white boy of our generation."

The new EP arrives after Nettspend dropped his debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, to end 2024. Despite not including any features, he worked with a number of producers on the tracklist. They included OK, Kenny Beats, RokOnTheTrack, Reklus1ve, Warren Hunter, and Evilgiane.

Nettspend first started gaining traction online after his snippet for "Drankdrankdrank" went viral on social media in late 2023. Speaking with GQ, earlier this year, he revealed that he began casually making music with friends as early as the fifth grade. “As a kid, I just knew I wanted to make music. That was always at the back of my head, because my family loves it,” he told the outlet. “I just knew I had to work for it.” As he's blown up, several high-profile artists have co-signed his music, including Lil Uzi Vert, who shared his song, "Growing Up," on their Instagram Story. Outside of music, Nettspend also made his runway debut with Miu Miu on during Paris Fashion Week, earlier this year.

Nettspend - "Gone Too Soon"

Tracklist: