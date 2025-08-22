Nettspend Keeps It Short And Sweet With New "Gone Too Soon" EP

BY Cole Blake 19 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nettspend Gone Too Soon Nettspend Gone Too Soon
Following the release of his debut mixtape, "Bad Ass F*cking Kid," in 2024, Nettspend has returned with a new EP.

The rising 18-year-old rapper, Nettspend, has returned with a two-song EP titled, Gone Too Soon. The brief project features the tracks, "her friends" and "stressed." Keeping with the theme of brevity, both clock in at under 2 minutes. They feature his characteristically upbeat and experimental production.

Fans on social media are already loving the viral rapper's new tracks. "Safe to say that Nettspend is top 5 all time at this point," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "Greatest white boy of our generation."

The new EP arrives after Nettspend dropped his debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, to end 2024. Despite not including any features, he worked with a number of producers on the tracklist. They included OK, Kenny Beats, RokOnTheTrack, Reklus1ve, Warren Hunter, and Evilgiane.

Nettspend first started gaining traction online after his snippet for "Drankdrankdrank" went viral on social media in late 2023. Speaking with GQ, earlier this year, he revealed that he began casually making music with friends as early as the fifth grade. “As a kid, I just knew I wanted to make music. That was always at the back of my head, because my family loves it,” he told the outlet. “I just knew I had to work for it.” As he's blown up, several high-profile artists have co-signed his music, including Lil Uzi Vert, who shared his song, "Growing Up," on their Instagram Story. Outside of music, Nettspend also made his runway debut with Miu Miu on during Paris Fashion Week, earlier this year.

Read More: Nettspend Shows Some Flashes On His Debut "Bad A*s F*cking Kid"

Nettspend - "Gone Too Soon"

Tracklist:

  1. Stressed
  2. Her Friends

Read More: Nettspend Teases His Debut Project With Fresh Single "F*ck Swag"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
nettspend Mixtapes Nettspend Shows Some Flashes On His Debut "Bad A*s F*cking Kid" 715
unnamed Songs Nettspend Teases His Debut Project With Fresh Single "F*ck Swag" 1067
evilgiane 40 Songs EVILGIANE Produces A Banger For Fresh Talents Xaviersobased And Nettspend 984
OsamaSon Ft. Nettspend Withdrawals Cover Art Songs OsamaSon & Nettspend Join Forces For Chaotic Single "Withdrawals" 946
Comments 0