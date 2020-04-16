If you've been listening to hip-hop over the last few years, which we assume you have because you're reading this website, then you have most certainly heard the producer tag: "Woah, Kenny!" This is the tag used by Kenny Beats who has been increasing in popularity recently thanks to his wide range of production credits and colorful personality on social media.

Kenny actually started off as an EDM producer, combining with DJ Ryan Marks to form the duo, Loudpvck. This project started back in 2012 and lasted for five years as the two decided to go their separate ways in 2017. Since then, Kenny Beats has become known for producing some of today's best rap hits and his catalog continues to get more impressive. For instance, in 2018, he produced two full albums including Key!'s 777 and Vince Staples' FM! In 2019, Kenny Beats continued his run with full production credits on Rico Nasty's Anger Management as well as 03 Greedo's Netflix & Deal. More recently, Kenny Beats dropped a tape with Denzel Curry called UNLOCKED which received rave reviews.

On the side, Kenny is known for hosting a YouTube show called "The Cave" in which he invites artists to his studio to record some bars after a quick beat making session.

Needless to say, it's clear that Kenny Beats is a name we will be hearing for a very long time.