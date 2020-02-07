Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Link Up On Surprise Album "Unlocked"

Two artists who consistently bring the heat have collided on a fire new album titled Unlocked. Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats unite for the surprise drop that arrived on Friday along with a chuckle-worthy short film to accompany the release. On their 23-minute YouTube video, Denzel and Kenny first argue over how the album made its way to the internet before it was ready, hence why the titles of the tracks are presented in file-like formats.

The video then turns animated as they drift through each track where Denzel displays his show-stopping lyrical abilities over Kenny's acclaim-worthy beats. The two artists complement each other effortlessly making Unlocked a collaboration that hip hop didn't know it needed in 2020. This isn't the only surprise effort from Denzel; he recently released 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT MIXX without warning. Check out Unclocked and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Track 01

2. Take_It_Back_v2

3. Lay_Up.m4a

4. Pyro (leak 2019)

5. DIET_

6. So.Incredible.pkg

7. Track07

8. ‘Cosmic’.m4a