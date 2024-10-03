Nettspend Teases His Debut Project With Fresh Single "F*ck Swag"

Nettspend is taking over.

Nettspend is a 17-year-old artist who has been dominating the underground rap scene over the past year or so. Artists like him, xaviersobased, OsamaSon, and many others have been eliciting tons of internet buzz. Overall, their sound is not for everyone. It is heavily autotuned with lots of distortion and effects that can make some songs incomprehensible. However, it is a sound that is defining the next generation. Moreover, Nettspend is creating even more buzz for himself as he is looking to drop his debut project Bad Ass F*cking Kid.

To promote this new project, Nettspend just dropped off a single called "F*ck Swag." The song comes with a music video from Cole Bennett, which you can watch down below. This track is quintessentially Nettspend through and through. From the trippy production to the autotuned vocals and catchy melodies, Nettspend is making his sound something palatable to the masses. Only time will tend if he becomes a breakout star, or remains in the confines of the underground.

Let us know if you are a fan of this new Nettspend track, in the comments section down below. Did you know about Nettspend beforehand? Have you been keeping tabs on underground hip-hop and the young acts coming up through the ranks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Nettspend Returns

Quotable Lyrics:

She said I'm for the hoes, I'm for the hoes in here
I got bullets goin' whichever way I want 'em to go in, yeah
I don't even wanna swing right now, I just want you to go home, uh (Fuck Swag)
She got too drunk, too crunk off the Lulu', she go so lit (Fuck Swag; We gon' be okay)

