OsamaSon & Nettspend Join Forces For Chaotic Single "Withdrawals"

BYCaroline Fisher49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OsamaSon Ft. Nettspend Withdrawals Cover ArtOsamaSon Ft. Nettspend Withdrawals Cover Art
OsamaSon and Nettspend have returned with another collab.

OsamaSon has already had a busy year, and luckily for fans, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Last week, the Ohio-born performer teamed up with fellow underground artist Nettspend to unleash their new single, “Withdrawals.” As expected, the track sees them mesh their styles in a way that some might describe as overstimulating. Their loyal supporters, on the other hand, are sure to find the collab to be a match made in heaven.

The song sees them lament the pitfalls of drug use, realize that withdrawals are no walk in the park, and more. The dark themes are accompanied by energetic and experimental production, which feels contradictory but manages to convey the kind of chaos they’re seemingly looking to capture. It arrived alongside a similarly wild music video in which they roam around with their crew, hit up a liquor store, and eventually both land in the hospital. Check it out down below.

“Withdrawals” follows various other singles OsamaSon has unveiled so far this year, including “Moncler,” “Selena,” and more. It also follows his collaborative album with Glokk40Spaz, 3vil Reflection, which they dropped back in May. What do you think of OsamaSon's new track with Virginia-born artist Nettspend? Do you think the two of them make a good team? Will you be adding "Withdrawals" to your playlist or not? Who do you want to see OsamaSon join forces with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Quavo & Lana Del Rey Are Built "Tough" On Genre-Bending Single

OsamaSon & Nettspend Star In "Withdrawals" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics:

Fine, withdrawals got me f*cked up (Up)
I was thinkin' this sh*t wasn't nothin' (Damn)
All I think about is pour up (Deuce)

Read More: Luh Tyler Wants All The Pretty Ladies To Put Their "Handz Up" On Newest Track

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
osamason-just-score-itSongsOsamaSon Goes All Out With His Underground Sound On "Just Score It"2.6K
Playboi Carti OsamaSon Diss Instagram Story Hip Hop NewsSongsDid Playboi Carti Diss OsamaSon? Fans Speculate After Alleged Sub On IG Story2.9K
Millyz Chosen Cover ArtSongsMillyz Reflects On His Success On New Single "Chosen"1.6K
2019 Governors Ball FestivalSongsPlayboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IG2.2K