OsamaSon & Nettspend Join Forces For Chaotic Single "Withdrawals"

OsamaSon and Nettspend have returned with another collab.

OsamaSon has already had a busy year, and luckily for fans, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Last week, the Ohio-born performer teamed up with fellow underground artist Nettspend to unleash their new single, “Withdrawals.” As expected, the track sees them mesh their styles in a way that some might describe as overstimulating. Their loyal supporters, on the other hand, are sure to find the collab to be a match made in heaven.

The song sees them lament the pitfalls of drug use, realize that withdrawals are no walk in the park, and more. The dark themes are accompanied by energetic and experimental production, which feels contradictory but manages to convey the kind of chaos they’re seemingly looking to capture. It arrived alongside a similarly wild music video in which they roam around with their crew, hit up a liquor store, and eventually both land in the hospital. Check it out down below.

“Withdrawals” follows various other singles OsamaSon has unveiled so far this year, including “Moncler,” “Selena,” and more. It also follows his collaborative album with Glokk40Spaz, 3vil Reflection, which they dropped back in May. What do you think of OsamaSon's new track with Virginia-born artist Nettspend? Do you think the two of them make a good team? Will you be adding "Withdrawals" to your playlist or not? Who do you want to see OsamaSon join forces with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

OsamaSon & Nettspend Star In "Withdrawals" Music Video

