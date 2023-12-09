Did Playboi Carti Diss OsamaSon? Fans Speculate After Alleged Sub On IG Story

Playboi Carti's new social media activity once again has fans guessing at his every move. Now that we finally have confirmation that whatever I AM MUSIC is will come out very soon, fans are much happier to take him seriously online. Moreover, some die-hards speculated that the Atlanta rage icon might've dissed rising artist OsamaSon with his latest IG Story repost. It's an old Young Thug tweet that reads, "Boy slow down dropping all that BS music..." and OsamaSon just came out with his new album Flex Musix. Did he go too far on this assessment or is he right to call out a lackluster release?

Regardless, there are way too many people who this tweet could apply to for us to really come to a solid conclusion on that. What's more is that this could only really come up because people compare OsamaSon's style to Playboi Carti's and plenty of other artists' sounds, too. As such, people are probably just stirring up the pot, and he probably didn't mean to diss anyone in particular with this latest repost. After all, Carti probably wants us to focus much more on his upcoming releases, for which he recently teased a snippet of a new beat.

Playboi Carti Fans Theorize That He Dissed OsamaSon

Furthermore, we don't have a lot of information on this next project, tour, fashion line... whatever I AM MUSIC really is. Of course, the main theory and expectation is a new album, and some aspects of this rollout are already similar to what Playboi Carti has done before. For example, just like with Whole Lotta Red, DJ Akademiks provided fans with an inside scoop of the project, saying that it's coming out in January. In addition, this is quite close to that previous album's Christmas release date, so it seems like this is just a great season for him to drop.

Meanwhile, what do you think happened with "King Vamp" and OsamaSon? Do you think this is just a diss, something to get us excited amid a new rollout, or that people are blowing this out of proportion? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti.

