Playboi Carti Promises New Album Is “Coming Soon” Amid Rescheduled Europe Tour

SHOCKING NEWS: Playboi Carti is still teasing his new album with no concrete release date, single, or announcement in sight... and we can't wait for it to land sometime in 2036. Jokes aside, there's actually a few reasons as to why this particular hint has a bit more weight to it than usual. Moreover, he and the rest of his Opium crew (Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang) rescheduled their European Antagonist tour. Not only that, but this tour also hinted at the Atlanta MC being in album more, since this is a good promotional opportunity. Recently, DJ Akademiks and other outlets shared an official press release that blends these two worlds together.

"Playboi Carti Antagonist Tour UK and Europe dates rescheduled," the statement reads. "New album coming soon. Opium label signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang set to support tour." This is the second postponement that Antagonist faced. First announced in July of this year for a September start date in the U.S., it then changed to a European kickoff in November, followed by winter United States dates. From what Ticketmaster indicates at press time, the winter U.S. dates still stand, while the European shows don't have an official rescheduled date.

Playboi Carti's New Press Release: Rescheduled Dates & New Album Dropping Soon

Of course, what most fans really care about concerning this press release is that Playboi Carti is hopefully dropping an album very soon. Furthermore, this follows an avalanche of leaks, acclaimed performances, low-profile social media activity, and the general buzz that such an ardent fanbase creates around the most minute of details. We can't say that we didn't fall into this excitement, either. After all, Whole Lotta Red is as relevant as ever despite the "Choppa Won't Miss" MC's legal trouble.

As such, there's a lot of excitement for what his next phase will look like: will it be a completely new sound or are we revisiting his Cash Carti, psych-punk, or vamp era? While these rescheduled dates are very unfortunate, hopefully it means that the Opium crew will be able to give fans the show that they want and deserve, and also an experience that they feel proud and able to present, as well. Let's see if we'll get another Christmastime drop or if this is just one more crumpled up piece of paper in the "Anticipated Drops" trash bin. Carti's been overflowing that for years, but as long as the new album is good, we'll happily wait. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti.

