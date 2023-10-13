Playboi Carti Shows Up To Ken Carson’s Album Listening Party

Playboi Carti fans are taking just about anything they can get. The rapper hasn't released any new material since 2020 when he surprise dropped Whole Lotta Red in December. Fans were expecting some new material later this year when Carti and his entire Opium label announced a tour. But that tour has since been delayed and it seems less and less likely each week that Carti will drop this year. He even had a verse he recorded taken off of the new Offset album after he allegedly refused to clear it.

But in the mean time, one of Carti's label mates just released a new album that could potentially tide fans over for a bit. Ken Carson just dropped his new album A Great Chaos which contains a trio of Destroy Lonely appearances and a Lil Uzi Vert guest spot. Carti himself doesn't appear on the project but he did show up at the album's listening party overnight. In a video shared to Instagram Carti seems to be enjoying himself with fans while they hear the music for the first time. Check out the video below.

Playboi Carti At Ken Carson Listening Party

In the comments, fans mostly discuss how much they're enjoying the new Ken Carson project. "Ken just dropped da greatest sh*t i ever heard," one of the top comments reads. "Best album dropped this decade," someone else agrees. Elsewhere fans are hyping up Carti as starting his own wave with the artists he has signed to his label.

Whenever Playboi Carti does eventually drop fans are expecting his track "Killers" to be included. After a radio debut ultimately fell through earlier this year, the song made its debut during Drake's recent takeover of OVO radio. Despite already leaking months ago fans are still excited at the prospect of hearing the final version of the track. What do you think of Playboi Carti turning up and sharing videos from Ken Carson's album listening party in NYC? Let us know in the comment section below.

