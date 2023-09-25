Playboi Carti’s Jeweler Shows Off “Antagonist Cross” Chain

Playboi Carti's jeweler showed off a new "Antagonist Cross" chain for the rapper on social media over the weekend. The piece features an upside-down cross. When Jewelry Unlimited shared a video of it on Instagram, they used Carti and Travis Scott's collaboration, "FE!N," to soundtrack the clip.

Several fans complained about Carti's "satanic" behavior when No Jumper reposted the necklace. One wrote: "Judgement day gonn be interesting for that young man but hey 'live and let live.'" Others defended Carti: "Not everybody believes in Christianity. Jesus is not God to all. Stop judging and let this man live." Another compared the move to Doja Cat: "Everyone saying Doja satanic are the ones telling playboi to drop the album." One fan questioned how Carti is earning his money. "How he out here buying chains if he isn’t dropping any music, did the narcissist clothes even seII," they asked.

Read More: Playboi Carti Updates Website Hinting At New Music

Playboi Carti Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The "Antagonist Chain" arrives as Playboi Carti continues to build up to the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album. Carti hasn't confirmed details of the project, but with a tour coming at the beginning of 2024, fans expect it to arrive soon. Carti dropped his latest album, Whole Lotta Red, back in 2020. The project peaked atop the Billboard 200 chart with 100,000 first-week sales. Check out Carti's new necklace below.

Playboi Carti's Cops "Antagonist Cross" Chain

Fans will be able to catch Carti on the Antagonist Tour, early next year. For a run of shows that includes Houston, Miami, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more, Carti will be bringing along Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. Carti originally scheduled the tour to begin in September, but he postponed the dates earlier this month. He didn't provide an explanation. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt Bumps Playboi Carti During His Concert

[Via]