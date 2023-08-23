Earl Sweatshirt Bumps Playboi Carti During His Concert

Sometimes it can be easy to forget that rappers are rap fans themselves. Earl Sweatshirt reminded everyone of that during a recent show when he bumped some Playboi Carti between tracks. Clips hit the internet of Earl vibing on stage while the rapper’s song “JumpOutTheHouse” booms over the speakers. Fans in the audience are clearly feeling it as the jump around to the beat and sing along to the lyrics. The crossover surprised some given the major stylistic differences between Carti and Earl, but the “Chum” rapper appears to be a big fan regardless.

Earlier today Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist announced a joint show they’ll perform in London. The pair each took to Instagram to share a flyer for the show, which also includes a tease towards a new album. Fans speculate that Voir Dire could be the name of an upcoming project between the two. The rapper and producer have worked together often in the past, even as recently as earlier this year. Earl appeared on the opening track “RIP Tracy” from The Alchemist’s Flying High EP that dropped in June.

Earl Sweatshirt Puts On Playboi Carti During His Show

Over the weekend Earl Sweatshirt was joined by his fellow Odd Future rapper Tyler, The Creator on stage to perform one of their classic tracks. The pair treated the crowd to their team-up “Whoa” from Earl’s 2013 album Doris. Fans have been calling for an Odd Future reunion for years and with numerous members also at the show, this may be the closest they’ve ever gotten.

Back in June, Earl Sweatshirt released his first new song of 2023. It’s called “Making The Band (Danity Kane)” and dropped with an accompanying music video before hitting streaming a week later. The song featured production from both Clams Casino and Surf Gang’s Evilgiane. What do you think of Earl Sweatshirt enjoying some Playboi Carti music during a recent concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

