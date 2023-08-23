Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist To Promote New Album With London Show

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist will be promoting their new album, Voir Dire, with a special concert in London on Friday. The two shared a flyer for the show on Instagram, Wednesday, with details for the event. It will be held at the city’s Jazz Cafe at 11:30 PM.

The venue’s website describes the show: “With London town heroes like Tommy Gold, C. Frim and Keyrah performing, a plethora of flavours are on offer across hip-hop, r&b, house, garage, funk and more. Expect the unexpected as a slew of DJ sets, including some very special guests take you through a once in a lifetime party.”

Earl Sweatshirt In Concert

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 03: Rapper Earl Sweatshirt performs on stage during Primavera Sound 2022 on June 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Earl and The Alchemist previously shared the tracklist for the project, Tuesday, featuring a total of 11 songs with one feature blurred out. The songs include “My Brother, The Wind,” “Mac Deuce,” and several more. The two have collaborated numerous times over the years, including on “RIP Tracy” off The Alchemist’s Flying High EP, as well as “Old Friend” and “Lye” from Earl’s Sick! In 2022, The Alchemist admitted to having a collaboration with Earl in store, but didn’t go into details. “We have a pot that’s been bubbling. We have several things in motion. I’ll just say that. But stay tuned,” he told Complex at the time. The Alchemist has also previously hinted a secretly recording a project with Earl and uploading it to YouTube under a fake name.

The Alchemist Shares "Voir Dire" Flyer

Earl spoke about working with the iconic producer during an interview with Zane Lowe, last year. “He cares bro. He cares a lot. [You listen to his music] and it’s like, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot going on here.’ Him and Madlib, bro. It’s like, ‘Oh, this is not just a loop,’” he said. Check out the flyer for The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt’s London concert above.

