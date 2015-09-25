Back to Artists

Alchemist

Real Name
Daniel Alan Maman
Alias Name
Mudfoot, Alchemist, Pigpen
Date of Birth
Oct. 25, 1977 - Age 46
Hometown
Beverly Hills, CA
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

The Alchemist is undoubtedly one of hip-hop's most respected producers. Since the mid-90’s he has worked with many artists including Eminem, Curren$y, Mobb Deep, Nas, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, Snoop Dogg, Yelawolf, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Tyler The Creator, Action Bronson, Vince Staples, Chuck Inglish, and more. He also teamed up with rapper Oh No to form the duo Gangrene, they released You Disgust Me in 2015. Additionally, on March 4th, 2015 Mobb Deep announced an upcoming collaboration album with The Alchemist.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all