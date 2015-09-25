The Alchemist is undoubtedly one of hip-hop's most respected producers. Since the mid-90’s he has worked with many artists including Eminem, Curren$y, Mobb Deep, Nas, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, Snoop Dogg, Yelawolf, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Tyler The Creator, Action Bronson, Vince Staples, Chuck Inglish, and more. He also teamed up with rapper Oh No to form the duo Gangrene, they released You Disgust Me in 2015. Additionally, on March 4th, 2015 Mobb Deep announced an upcoming collaboration album with The Alchemist.