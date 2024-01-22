concert
- MusicKanye West Performs "N****s In Paris" At "Vultures" Concert In ParisKanye West performed one of his biggest "Watch The Throne" tracks at the event.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Brings Out Machine Gun Kelly & Doe Boy For Cleveland ShowDrake made sure his show had some major hometown rep.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Tells Fans To Stop Leaking His Music While Teasing A New TrackThat is a bit hypocritical isn't it Durk? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Offers Cancer Survivor $50k During ConcertDrake is continuing to help out fans on his "It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Teases New Music While On Tour With J. ColeDrake already wants to get back in the studio.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Offers To Pay For Fan's Surgery During ConcertDrake is helping out a fan in need.By Cole Blake
- MusicBusta Rhymes Reflects On 50 Cent's Work Ethic During "Final Lap" Tour: "He Don’t Play"Busta Rhymes says the "Final Lap" tour was the "most incredible tour" he's ever performed on.By Cole Blake
- SportsPost Malone Admits Super Bowl Performance Makes Him "Very Nervous"Post Malone says performing at the Super Bowl is "nerve-wracking."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Appears To Shade Rihanna During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Opening NightDrake says he's done performing "Work."By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Stops Concert To Lecture Stage-Rushing Fan: WatchScott doesn't have time for people who can't rage properly.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsRihanna Vibes At ASAP Rocky Paris Fashion Week ConcertRiRi broke out some subtle moves in the VIP section.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureQuavo Rejects Woman After Concert In Awkward Video: "Hell No, Not You With Your Recording A**"Internet users can't decide if the rapper took things too far or not.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Encourages Fans To Say "Free Blueface" At Recent Show, Leaves People ConfusedThis "couple" will never cease to amaze people. By Zachary Horvath