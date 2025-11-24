Alleged Crips Member Shot & Killed Outside Of Gunna's Show In NYC

The man was shot and killed as patrons left a club where Gunna had made an appearance in New York City on Sunday.

An alleged member of the Crips gang was shot and killed outside of Harbor NYC Club in New York City on Sunday, just after Gunna made an appearance at the venue. According to The New York Post, fans were leaving the building after the rapper's performance when shots rang out up the block.

The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was shot in the back and groin. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds. Police are still searching for a gunman.

Describing the scene to The Post, a construction worker who was in the area at the time said: “There were hundreds of people on the street, all getting into cars. It’s loud. I heard shots, but I didn’t see anything. Shots, then people running. I saw him on the ground, then police and the ambulance came.”

Another club-goer added: “It shouldn’t be happening. It’s unnecessary. Why are people getting shot at nighttime, around the holidays, Thanksgiving’s around the corner, Christmas is around the corner. It’s a time to be joyful and be thankful for one another, and people wanna shoot one another. For what? What’s your purpose here?”

Read More: Lil Baby Seemingly Disses Gunna On New Track "Otha Boy"

Gunna has yet to comment on the situation. He was previously accused of allegedly being affiliated with the Crips by a member of YSL during the group's infamous RICO trial. The rapper's attorney denied the claim in court at the time.

Authorities originally charged Gunna in the same RICO trial, but he took a plea deal back in 2022. This kicked off a years-long feud with his former collaborator, Young Thug. Following Thug's own release from jail, last year, the two have been making tons of headlines in recent months.

Read More: Lil Woody Scolds Young Thug While Praising Offset For Working With Gunna

